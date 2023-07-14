 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt doubtful for Bayern Munich’s training camp

Season hasn’t started and the injury gods are already here to spit in our faces

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have been rather unfortunate when it comes to injuries, whether it’s recurring or just at the worst time possible (Robert Lewandowski in March-April 2022 and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in April 2023). Bayern’s new arrival Konrad Laimer and defensive stalwart Matthijs de Ligt picked up injuries on international duty and may miss the club’s traditional preseason Tegernsee training camp:

It’s still unclear whether Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt will be able to train with the team during the Tegernsee training camp starting Saturday - both had sustained injuries while on international duty last month and are currently working individually.

– Kicker as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Hopefully either player’s knocks aren’t serious and won’t be troublesome during the regular season. At least both players aren’t known to have fitness issues on a regular basis. However, one must ask a very important question and it involves something—or someone—that Bayern may have forgotten:

