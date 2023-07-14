Bayern Munich transfer center: Departures to England, Italy, within Germany, and other transfer updates

Bayern Munich’s recent transfer activities include plotting a Harry Kane swoop from Tottenham Hotspur. We’ve bombarded you with all the updates from this transfer saga, but let’s take a break from all the Kane to Bayern transfer news and look at what our other teams and players have been up to. Bayern Frauen and Bayern II also have transfer business lately, let’s have a look at who’s in and who’s out.

England

Janina Leitzig is back at Leicester City Women FC

Bayern Frauen goalkeeper Janina Leitzig has completed a move to Leicester City Women FC after an impressive loan spell, including helping the Foxes avoid relegation after being rooted to the bottom of the table for the most part of the season. Leitzig was also voted LCWFC Player of the Season.

Bayern Munich only need Kyle Walker’s confirmation to complete move from Manchester City (Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia)

Kyle Walker would cost €15m plus add-ons. Contract terms (duration and salary) have already been negotiated. Still waiting for the player's 'Yes' [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/Xuwrt6qWfJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 7, 2023

It puzzled everyone when Thomas Tuchel suddenly got Bayern in the running for Man City offensive full-back Kyle Walker when the club already has former Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui in the ranks. The 15 million could’ve been used for the striker, whoever it may be.

Germany

Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir is loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen (via FCBayern.com)

Bayern Frauen have loaned out Iceland international Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir to fellow Frauen-Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for the 2023/24 season. This is the third bit of activity between the two clubs after Norwegian Emilie Bragstad was also loaned to Leverkusen last month while Bayern have inked Jill Baijings on a three-year deal at the start of July.

Julia Pollak inks deal with RB Leipzig (via RBLeipzig.com)

Another departure from Bayern Frauen as 21-year-old defender Julia Pollak leaves Bayern permanently after loan spells with Bayer Leverkusen and relegated SV Meppen. Pollak signed a 2-year deal until 2025.

What the player said:

I’m really looking forward to RB Leipzig. There are very professional structures here and therefore the perfect conditions for me to be able to develop personally and as a footballer. I want to help the club achieve our common goals.

Italy

Marvin Cuni has been sold to Italy (via FCBayern.com)

Marvin Cuni has completed a transfer to Frosinone Calcio after having been loaned out to four clubs within Germany. Cuni signed a deal until 2026.

