Report: Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel might not be eager for loan assignment

Will he stay or will he go?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The agents for Bayern Munich star youngster Mathys Tel seemed less-than-amused with the news that his client could be headed away from the club on a loan assignment.

In fact, Gadiri Camara sounded as if he had no intention of convincing his client to take a temporary leave from Bayern Munich at a destination such as Werder Bremen or another German club (as had been rumored):

Excl. statement from Gadiri Camara, agent of Mathys #Tel:

➡️ „A loan is not an option for us. I can’t confirm the rumors over a potential loan move to Werder Bremen. Mathys wants to stay and improve. Our position is clear, Mathys wants to be one of the best.“

➡️ „With all due respect, he doesn’t care who comes this summer - he is ready to challenge. He loves Bayern and I think Bayern loves him too.“

It is admirable that Tel wants to remain, but should Bayern Munich acquire a top-flight striker, it could prove to be a sage move for the Frenchman’s development to send him away to get consistent game time.

In addition, there have been rumors stating that Bayern Munich could be contemplating using Tel as a wing in the future. Getting some additional experience at that position, while on loan, would not be the worst thing in the world, either.

Overall, though, it is nice to see a player who wants to stay with Bayern Munich.

