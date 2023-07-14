Daily Schmankerl: Former Bayern Munich star Niklas Süle jacked, looking for revenge?; Bayern has no chance with Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez; Chelsea eyeing Randal Kolo Muani; Wout Weghorst to Bayer Leverkusen?; Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid?; and MORE!

If Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane fails, do not expect the Bavarians to be able to get Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez:

Gabby Agbonlahor has explained why Manchester City would not just reject any loan proposal from Bayern Munich for Julian Alvarez but from any suitor in general. “He’s not going anywhere. They’ve just lost [Ilkay] Gundogan, they’ve just lost his goals, brought in [Mateo] Kovacic, who doesn’t score goals. [Erling] Haaland gets injured, who plays?” Gabby Agbonlahor elaborated on why Bayern Munich-linked Julian Alvarez is such a key squad option for Manchester City, saying, “Alvarez is straight there, Haaland had his injury problems last season. This season, he could have more injury problems so why would you sell a player when he comes, fits in perfectly? And he’s going to play his games, whether that’s rotation in the Premier League, if that’s the Champions League, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup.” “I just think even if someone came and offered £70- £80 million for Alvarez, I don’t think he’s going to be sold by Manchester City or even a loan. Doesn’t suit them, what’s the point?” Gabby Agbonlahor is spot on, as why would Manchester City strengthen any European rival, especially one as threatening as Bayern Munich by allowing them to sign Julian Alvarez on loan?

Niklas Süle is apparently getting jacked and it might be time for some of you to get mobile:

Sport Bild reporting BVB are impressed with Niklas Süle‘s physical condition upon his return from the summer break. Süle‘s work in this area is apparently down to a “secret” fitness plan & brutally hard special training shifts he has put in. #BVB — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) July 12, 2023

If this leads to Süle tracking down everyone who has called him fat on the internet like Jay and Silent Bob did in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, well, then I am all in favor it. Cue the Stroke 9! (Obviously NSFW language)

Chelsea FC winger Hakim Ziyech’s situation is a mess. Rumored to have a deal with Al Nassr, things fell apart when the salary was not up to Ziyech’s expectations and with his medical exam:

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has rejected Al Nassr’s revised contract offer which would have cut his £13m-a-year salary by 40%. The 30-year-old had agreed terms but problems with his knee and hip came to light during a medical.

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campiagn. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

Chelsea FC is yet another club, who could be plotting a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani:

Chelsea are currently in talks to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt – a player Thomas Tuchel wants at Bayern Munich. That is according to L’Equipe. So, what is the situation involving Chelsea and Randal Kolo Muani? Let’s take a look… Well, the French news outlet were mainly focused on Elye Wahi – it is said that Chelsea are holding discussions over a deal to sign the Montpellier No.21 as well. However – within the story – it was said that Chelsea are also in negotiations to sign Muani. The 24-year-old also remarkably scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt, amassing a phenomenal total of 40 goal involvements in almost the same amount of games. Muani’s outstanding efforts have caught the eye of German legend Lothar Matthäus, who tipped the Frenchman to become a future great. The 62-year-old is quoted by Jeunes Footeux as saying: “For the Bundesliga, Kolo Muani is a major asset. He is impressive in his gestures, full of composure when facing the opposing goal and often has the last word in duels. Where he impresses the most is that he shines in every game. It’s the mark of future greats.”

Okay, let’s get this in motion: An eager young Croatian and a grizzled veteran Austrian looking for redemption, team up to kick ass and solve crimes star together in “Training Day 2: Electric Boogaloo”:

Stanišić and Sabitzer arriving together for the medical tests [ @itstheicebird]pic.twitter.com/M7nhtjrdIb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 13, 2023

Would not have guessed that Josip Stanišić and Marcel Sabitzer were carpool buddies, but here we are.

Former Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst is reportedly drawing interest from...Bayern Leverkusen:

Wout Weghorst’s failed loan spell at Manchester United will not prevent him from playing with one of Europe’s major clubs next season. The striker, who spent six months on loan at Old Trafford from Burnley last season, was added to Erik ten Hag’s ranks in a bid to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but after failing to score a single Premier League goal he was written off as a flop and, unsurprisingly, no deal has been struck to make the deal permanent. Instead, he has attracted the interest of Bayer Leverkusen, with either a permanent deal or a loan spell possible. At Leverkusen, Patrik Schick, who is the first choice at the point of the attack, is struggling with a muscle injury. The 27-year-old Czech will only make his comeback in October, according to expectations. That’s why the club are actively seeking a reinforcement in the striker position. The name of Niclas Fullkrug, who is under contract with Werder Bremen, is also mentioned.

FC Barcelona could be looking to send away Ferran Torres on a loan assignment:

Barcelona are looking to loan out Ferran Torres in a deal which would also include an option to buy. The Spaniard hopes to convince Xavi that he should be in his first-team plans but the club need to manage their delicate finances.

RB Leipzig could be making a move for Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who was linked to Bayern Munich more than a year ago:

RB Leipzig apparently hits the transfer market again. The Bundesliga club will probably secure the services of El Chadaille Bitshiabu, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others. The 18-year-old central defender is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2024. The deal has not yet been officially confirmed – nor has Lois Openda, who is to succeed Christopher Nkunku. Bitshiabu made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 last season. He mostly plays in the middle but can also play at left-back. He could replace Marcel Halstenberg in the RB squad, who apparently has thoughts of leaving.

This could be interesting. According to one report out of Spain, Xabi Alonso is one of the names being considered to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid:

Real Madrid want to replace Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso at the end of the 2023/24 season.

It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.

