Report: Alphonso Davies to hold off Bayern Munich decision as Real Madrid lurks

Checking in now on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies — whose status is quietly shaping up to be one of next season’s major storylines. The young Canadian superstar and one of the linchpins of Bayern’s squad planning looks to be taking a wait-and-see approach to his future in Bavaria.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Contract talks between Bayern & Alphonso Davies remain at a standstill. The Canadian wants to stay at Bayern this summer & make a decision during next season. Real Madrid are interested. Departure next summer possible if no agreement w/Bayern is reached.

Davies, 22 until November, will be entering the final two years of his contract, so nothing is rushed. But the front office shakeups to end the season evidently gave him pause — and Bayern would clearly prefer to have him locked up by now.

While Bayern have secured another left-back in the rotation — Borussia Dortmund’s Raphaël Guerreiro on a free — it’s surely not a good sign that any Davies extension looks totally off the table in the near future, pending results. Nor is it any comfort that La Liga giants Real Madrid appear to be laying the groundwork already. Or is the courtship the other way around?

In any case, Bayern bosses are likely hoping to restore Davies’ comfort and confidence as soon as possible. If Davies departs next summer, heading into the final year of his contract, it may repeat the pattern of Lucas Hernández’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this year: a stalwart defender leaving at a cut-rate price due to his current club’s lack of leverage.

Now, how come Tottenham aren’t so obliging with Harry Kane?

