Report: Bayern Munich out of the Victor Osimhen sweepstakes

It looks like Bayern Munich are going all in on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane — because whether they land him or not, the summer transfer window’s other hot commodity, SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, is off the market.

And it’s not for lack of exploring on the Bavarians’ part. Sport Bild has reported (via @iMiaSanMia) that the club met with Osimhen’s agent, but the outcome of that was a closed door:

Victor Osimhen is now off the table for Bayern. His options are either to extend at Napoli or move to PSG. There was a meeting between Bayern and his agent, but a move is now ruled out.

Paris Saint-Germain have an issue in attack of their own to sort out this summer. Bayern’s recently-vanquished Champions League foes are also looking for a striker and could be on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappé.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was quoted saying, for Italian outlet Mediaset (via 90min). “If [PSG president] Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m…we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

Good thing those Kane talks are going well, then? Knock on wood.

