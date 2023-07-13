Breaking: Bayern Munich hold secret talks with Daniel Levy over the Harry Kane deal

According to an exclusive report by Bild (paywalled so you know it’s big), Bayern Munich sent a delegation to London for a face-to-face meeting with Daniel Levy over the transfer of Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been linked with a move to the Bavarian capital all summer, and the club remain optimistic even though the meeting apparently didn’t result in a breakthrough.

Bild says the club sent a “high-level” delegation for talks. This could mean that, instead of just chief scout Marco Neppe — who has been in charge of leading talks ever since the dismissal of Hasan Salihamidzic at the end of last season — maybe the likes of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge could have been involved. It was reported earlier in the season that KHR would take a leading role in big moves this summer, and moves don’t get much bigger than this.

According to Bild, Tottenham only want to start considering offers from 100m euros minimum — a dear price for Bayern to pay, for a 29-year-old (soon to be 30) striker on the final year of his contract. On the other hand, Bayern must know that this is the BEST chance to land a world class replacement to Robert Lewandowski. Other options like Dusan Vlahovic or Randal Kolo Muani are not at the level required, or (like Victor Osimhen) simply far too expensive, even by striker standards.

With face-to-face meetings finally taking place, expect more movement in the coming days. No more jokes about Levy sending Bayern’s bids straight to the answering machine. If the two sides can hopefully come to an agreement before the end of July, then Harry Kane could join Thomas Tuchel and the team for preseason. That would be a welcome relief for the fans, who are undoubtedly watching this whole saga with bated breath.

Remember, if you want an in-depth look at the Kane transfer, including the financials, how much Levy wants, who Bayern Munich can sell to raise funds, alternatives, and a lot more besides — check out our latest podcast episode! We talk about that and so much more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!