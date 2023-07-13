 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sadi-oust Mané: Bayern Munich insists parting ways with former Liverpool FC player

Like Messi with Barcelona in 2021

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich has not met everyone’s expectations. The former Liverpool FC star fizzled out quickly and has fallen out of favor with everyone at the club. The Rekordmeister was reported as telling the Senegalese winger that he’s not part of the club’s plans. We now have another report re-affirming that stance:

Florian Plettenberg and Torben Hoffmann (via @iMiaSanMia) also dropped this report saying that nothing has happened since Bayern told Mané that they want him out. If clubs want to sign the 31-year-old, they only need 20 million euros:

Bayern have informed Sadio Mané’s management 2-3 weeks ago that the club wouldn’t stand in the player’s way if they receive a suitable offer. Not much has happened since then, and Mané publicly expressed his desire to stay.

Bayern now want to speak to Mané again and make it clear to him that the club and Tuchel are not planning with him and that he should leave. Bayern want to get a fee and save wages as Mané is the highest earner. Asking price is €20m.

This is like what happened with Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona in 2021: Messi wanted to stay but the club wanted him to leave. It’s a shame that Mané hasn’t turned out great; if he ends up staying, he needs to give one million percent to win back everyone’s trust.

