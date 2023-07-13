 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel to continue pushing for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Kane oder nichts

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Harry Kane is still being courted by Bayern Munich. The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has been the Bavarians’ number one transfer target but saw two of their bids shut down. Nevertheless, the Rekordmeister and coach Thomas Tuchel will continue to fight tooth and nail for the England international:

Bayern and Thomas Tuchel are still pushing for Harry Kane behind the scenes. They know that Kane is open to the move, and that’s why they remain confident. The club is expected to try again at least with one more new bid

– Fabrizio Romano as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It looks like Bayern will try one more time to get their man. The 33-time German champions are also aware of the pains of having to deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is adamant that Bayern pay at least £100 million. Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou has spoken to Kane about his plans and will do so again.

Out of Bayern’s alternatives to Kane, the most realistic one is Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic who, ironically, is Tottenham’s replacement for Kane should he depart North London.

