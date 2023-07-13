Update: Werder Bremen could be loan destination for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, Frenchman would consider any attacking position to stay

Update — July 13th, 8:15AM EDT: Tel open to position change

Sport1’s Kerry Hau chimed in with his own account of what is going on between Bayern Munich and Mathys Tel.

While Hau confirmed most of what kicker’s Georg Holzner previously reported (below), he also dropped in a very key nugget: Tel might be willing to play anywhere across the front line (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

A potential loan move for Mathys Tel has been considered internally for some time, but has not been discussed yet with the player and his management. Tel still wants to stay and establish himself at Bayern without a loan move in-between. Tel is highly motivated and wants to recommend himself to Thomas Tuchel during pre-season in order to get more game time, regardless of which position he plays in the forward line. The Frenchman already was at Säbener Straße yesterday, a day earlier than scheduled.

Things could get interesting in the Bayern Munich attack in the coming weeks.

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is considering sending prized youngster Mathys Tel on a loan assignment.

Interestingly, the Bavarians want to keep the Frenchman close to home, though, and send him to a club in the Bundesliga. As of now, there are no true frontrunners for Tel, but Werder Bremen could be among the club’s interested:

Bayern are considering sending Mathys Tel out on loan within the Bundesliga. Several Bundesliga clubs, including Werder Bremen, are interested.

Werder Bremen is an interesting idea for Tel, especially if Niclas Füllkrug moves on. Füllkrug has been rumored to be on his way out the door at Werder Bremen all summer, but nothing has happened as of yet. One of the clubs that has been watching Füllkrug is rumored to be Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are mostly focused on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane at this point.

Should Bayern Munich not get the Englishman, Füllkrug could be an option for the Rekordmeister.