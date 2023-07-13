Bayern Munich currently awaiting offers for Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer is still a candidate for sale for Bayern Munich after his successful loan spell at Manchester United in the Premier League for the second half of last season. Reports last week had suggested the Austrian international was ready to stay at Bayern and fight for his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, but with such a packed depth sheet in a midfield that’s added Konrad Laimer already this summer, his chances would presumably be few and far between.

For both Bayern and Sabitzer, a summer sale could be the best option and he’s currently valuated at €20m per Transfermarkt. This figure is slightly higher than the €15m Bayern paid to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, the same summer that Julian Nagelsmann and Dayot Upamecano also joined from Leipzig.

Bayern haven’t fielded much interest so far. Besiktas reportedly expressed interest, but nothing has advanced as of yet. AS Roma look like candidates, but per information from kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia), Roma would still need to generate some funds via player sales first.

Aanother potential option on the table, via Gazzetta dello Sport as transcribed by SB Nation’s Chiesa Di Totti:

With Bayern Munich preferring a straight sale of the 29-year-old Austrian midfielder and Roma unwilling to meet that demand, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports the two sides could meet in the middle, with Sabitzer arriving in Rome on an initial one-year loan with a mandatory purchase clause tied to the club qualifying for the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho’s side were two spots and seven points adrift of finishing in the top four in Serie A last season, behind SSC Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atalanta. This year, they’ve brought in Evan N’dicka and Houssem Auoar and Paulo Dybala has also confirmed he will be staying at the club. Can they make the Champions League? Could this be a viable option for the Bavarians as well as Sabitzer? For now, it looks like the only one on the table.