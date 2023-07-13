Sofyan Amrabat still a possible option for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich all but gave up on prioritizing a defensive midfielder once it was understood Declan Rice would be choosing to join Arsenal FC from West Ham. He was Thomas Tuchel’s number one candidate for that position, but Rice preferred to stay in the Premier League, England, and London. The majority of Bayern’s transfer energy and efforts right now revolve around trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but they haven’t entirely closed to door to potentially signing a midfielder if the price and profile is right.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has previously been linked with a potential move to Bayern, but after the Europa Conference League final loss to West Ham, his brother had spoken about the midfielder’s preference to move to a club somewhere in Spain.

Now, though, per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United has opened initial discussions with Amrabat and they’re monitoring his current situation, knowing that he’s very open to a move this summer. His current contract with Fiorentina expires next June, so it’s a pivotal period for the club in terms of figuring out what to do with him; sell, or run the risk of letting him walk on a free transfer next summer.

Plettenberg also states Amrabat is still on Bayern’s list of potential transfers, but that there’s nothing concrete at this juncture. Regardless of what winds up happening with the Kane saga, he could certainly be an option for Bayern as they still haven’t acquired a defensive midfielder. There are arguments to be made that Konrad Laimer could occupy the number 6 role in addition to Joshua Kimmich, though that wasn’t exactly his best role at RB Leipzig.

Per Transfermarkt, Amrabat is vaulted at €30.00m, which is the highest his market value has ever been. He had a solid World Cup campaign in Qatar as a part of Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals and was a key figure in Fiorentina making it to the Europa Conference League final.