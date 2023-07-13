Bavarian Insider Works: Uli Hoeness to block off Lothar Matthäus to avoid leaks from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has a history with insiders leaking information to the press (otherwise known as moles). Many of these people have come and gone, yet Uli Hoeness wants to restore order within the club.

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern’s former CEO and sporting director, have seen their internal discussions publicized. What does Uli want to do to stop information from being leaked? Completely blocking off Sky pundit and ex-pro footballer Lothar Matthäus’ channels.

“The things we do are not discussed in public, but in a small circle and that’s good for the matter. Lothar Matthäus will also get less information in the next twelve months because we will cut off his channels”, Uli said (Sky via Abendzeitung).

Whatever Uli’s doing seems to have worked since some of the club’s recent activity has only been made public because they went out and did it (coach Thomas Tuchel meeting with Tottenham Hotspur attacker Harry Kane and the plan to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili). For all we know, Bayern could actually be planning a coup for PSG star Kylian Mbappé or just use Kane as a smokescreen for Heung-min Son. However, only the club knows that.