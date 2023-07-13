 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich rekindle their interest in Sevilla FC goalkeeper Bono

Yassine Bounou (Bono) of Sevilla FC, named UEFA Player of... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Yassine Bounou has been someone that Bayern Munich have been looking at as early as December during the winter World Cup. Manuel Neuer went out and injured himself and Bono (the Sevilla goalie’s mononym) has been impressing with Morocco at the World Cup. This caught the attention of Bayern and while they eventually signed Yann Sommer from Gladbach, the Rekordmeister might be looking at Bono again:

Bayern have revived their interest in Yassine Bounou with a view to Yann Sommer’s expected departure to Inter. Sevilla are aware of the interest & are awaiting an offer. Bono would be open to joining a historic club that aspires to win everything.

– Relevo’s Alonso Rivero as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was also on Bayern’s radar in late 2022 but things have cooled down since and the Bavarians are currently working on a deal for Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Georgia. Bayern’s goalkeeper change of guard is underway.

