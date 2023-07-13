 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 1 — The latest on Bayern Munich and Harry Kane; Niklas Süle might be coming for you; Why no one wants to leave Bayern; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is ready to 2023/24.

By CSmith1919
England v Germany - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Wembley Stadium Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campiagn. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

  • It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!
  • No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.
  • Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?
  • Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

