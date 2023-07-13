Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane-tingency Plan – Part 3: Kylian Mbappé

Since Bayern Munich started bidding for Harry Kane, most of us knew that Tottenham Hotspur will shoot down every single lowball offer and will not sell unless we meet their €100 million evaluation. It is unlikely Bayern Munich will go that far, so who will the Rekordmeister sign if it’s not Kane? Well, this mini-series will focus on three players who I think Bayern can land if they can’t Kane.

It’s time for Bayern to go full on Leroy Jenkins and snap up Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé’s future with PSG is in limbo because he’s been given an ultimatum to decide if he wants to stay or move this summer. Real Madrid and Arsenal have been knocking at PSG’s door for some time now, but I can envision Bayern taking the back route.

Now, you might say: “How on earth are we going to afford Mbappé and what’s in it for us?” I’ll give a couple reasons:

1. The Lucas Hernandez deal – PSG just signed Lucas for €50 million, so why don’t they return the favor and give us Mbappé? I mean we’re on good terms with them, right?

2. Player + cash swap – How about an offer of €100 million plus Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry? Mané needs a change of scenery whilst Gnabry can go to unlimited Paris Fashion Weeks and he won’t get reprimanded for it. A win-win-win situation if you ask me.

3. Massive gains – The attention Mbappé is gonna pull towards Bayern will be enormous. Shirt sales, ticket sales, PR, and all that. Bayern is gonna be a bigger brand with the Frenchman in the ranks.

4. One-upping the others – Arsenal FC beat us to West Ham’s Declan Rice and Real Madrid have done us dirty in the Champions League before. Time to hit two birds with one stone.

Thank you for reading all three parts of “Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane-tingency plan”! Here’s to being able to sign one of them.