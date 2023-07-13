Report: Bayern Munich still in on €50m Nice midfielder

Is there no end to the transfer madness? Not if you're plugged in enough. Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna is reporting that Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is still driving some interest on the part of the Bavarians for 22-year-old French midfielder Khéphren Thuram.

Thomas Tuchel still wants Khéphren Thuram at Bayern. Nice want €50m, but none of the interested clubs is willing to pay such a fee. Thuram could end up staying at Nice, but there’s still much time left until September 1st [@Santi_J_FM]

Let’s review the midfield situation one more time. Bayern have Joshua Kimmich (apparently set to become a No. 8 next season), Leon Goretzka (already the #8), Ryan Gravenberch (a No. 8 who isn’t playing enough and might leave), and the incoming Konrad Laimer (a No. 8 who might be asked to be more of a No. 6) and Raphaël Guerreiro (a left-back who might play midfield).

Between Tuchel and the Bayern bosses, there seems to be some speculation that there’s a wish for someone more defensive — a real No. 6. Naturally, then, Bayern are linked non-stop to box-to-box players. See Thuram’s heatmap, for one, his OGC Nice profile also refers to him as an “attacking midfielder”.

Does the Spanish outlet have the inside scoop? Stranger things have happened! But Bayern have other priorities, and the way the report is worded, no outcome is going to be wrong.

