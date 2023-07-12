 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Inter Milan, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer agree to personal terms

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

According to a report from La Repubblica (as captured by Sempre Inter), Inter Milan and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer have agreed on personal terms.

However, the Italian side has not secured any type of agreement on a transfer fee with Bayern Munich:

Inter Milan have agreed terms with goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but have yet to come to an agreement with his club Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri are ready to agree a four-year deal with the 34-year-old Swiss international, but that they still have to convince the German champions.

In the past week or so, Inter have made their move with Sommer and his representatives. According to La Repubblica, Inter have already convinced Sommer.

In addition, La Repubblica also reported that Bayern Munich wants a fee of €10 million for Sommer, while Inter Milan is reportedly only prepared to offer the Bavarians €6 million.

