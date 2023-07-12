Report: PSG look to hijack Bayern Munich target Harry Kane as their Mbappe replacement

According to a report by Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are actively looking for a new striker this summer, and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is at the top of the list. While Bayern Munich are already locked in a protracted bidding war for the England captain, PSG presumably see him as their successor to the departing Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians already sent representatives to London last week to speak with the player as well as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They are looking to lure Kane with a higher salary offer than Bayern, although the German champions still seem to be the player’s preferred destination.

PSG will try again this week, with another team of reps being sent to London. Reportedly, they’re willing to offer around 100m euros, which is higher than both bids placed by Bayern Munich so far. Will this saga end with Kane moving to the French capital? To be honest, that would be even more disappointing than him staying at Tottenham.

If PSG do end up unsuccessful, their list of backups looks suspiciously similar to Bayern’s. They have Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani on the radar, as well as wantaway Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Those were supposed to be Bayern’s alternatives to Harry Kane.

While the departure of Kylian Mbappe is not set in stone as of yet, both Real Madrid and PSG sources think that the Frenchman holds all the cards in this negotiation — and Paris are desperate to sell. Such a move would arguably fund Kane’s Paris move directly, leaving Bayern out in the cold.

With the situation changing by the week and Kane not exactly 100% committed to the Bayern cause, Rummenigge and Uli may need to act fast to get their man. That third bid cannot come soon enough.

Remember, if you want an in-depth look at the Kane transfer, including the financials, how much Levy wants, who Bayern Munich can sell to raise funds, alternatives, and a lot more besides — check out our latest podcast episode! We talk about that and so much more. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

