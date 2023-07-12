 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich loses yet another coach to Eintracht Frankfurt following Dino Toppmöller

By Frank Mo
FC Bayern Munich - Training Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The reports of Dino Toppmöller, an assistant coach at Bayern Munich for two years, being set to join Eintracht Frankfurt was a surprise. Not an utter shock, because Bayern has much bigger topics at hand, but it’s not every day that an assistant coach lands a job as head coach of a Bundesliga club. But Bayern was never going to deny Toppmöller such a phenomenal opportunity and so allowed the 43-year-old to depart the club.

However, if reports from Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia_en, are to be believed, it does seem as if Toppmöller wants to bring another coach from Bavaria with him to his new job. Stefan Buck, who joined Bayern in 2015 and has risen through the ranks from coaching the U-16s to the U-19s to his current job as assistant coach of the U-23s, seems set to join Toppmöller on his new adventure as part of his coaching staff.

It would be a blow for Bayern to lose a coach who has been at the club for so long, but it does seem like a phenomenal opportunity for Buck and, just like Toppmöller, it is unlikely that Bayern will stand in his way.

