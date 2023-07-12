Two clubs showing interest in signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich this summer

There have been several twists in the tale of Benjamin Pavard’s season at Bayern Munich. He’s now entering the final year of his contract with the Rekordmeister, and at the offset of last season, it looked like he had hinted that this was assuredly going to be his final season as a Bayern player.

He has a preference to playing at center-back, but Julian Nagelsmann most often deployed him as a right-back, though that changed with Lucas Hernandez’s long-term injury as well as Thomas Tuchel’s tendency to toy with a back three system. Even Nagelsmann sporadically used a back three system, which suits Pavard’s preference of being able to play as a center-back.

Going into the summer transfer window, Pavard was knowingly a candidate for sale, as he wants to find a club that would want him to play as a center-back. He had been previously linked with FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, and even AC Milan. However, Bayern had yet to receive an offer for the Frenchmen — up until now, that is.

Per Tz’s Manuel Bonke and Phillip Kessler (via @iMiaSanMia), two clubs are showing interest in signing Pavard this summer and that Bayern would be looking for somewhere in the price range of €30-€35m to sell him. Per transfermarkt, he’s currently valuated at €40m, which is slightly higher than the €35m that Bayern paid for him when he joined from VfB Stuttgart back in the summer of 2019.

The “two clubs” showing interest in Pavard were not named, though it might not be too farfetched of a bet to assume it’s one of the club’s that he’s previously been linked with. For what it's worth, though, Sky Germany are reporting that the asking price for Pavard would be more along the lines of €35-€40m, slightly higher than the fee mentioned by Bonke and Kessler. Either way, Bayern could turn a small profit from Pavard’s sale as their efforts are still solely focused on trying to complete a blockbuster move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.