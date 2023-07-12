Report: Harry Kane savoring position of power in battle between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel issued a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that shows how Harry Kane is in complete control of the ongoing battle between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

In the end, it might just be Kane standing over both power clubs:

Harry Kane will leave the ball in Tottenham’s court and will tell Ange Postecoglou he’s open to all options when they meet for showdown talks tomorrow. Despite major interest from Bayern, who have had two approaches rebuffed by Spurs, Kane will enter discussions with Postecoglou open to all options. Kane finds himself in a very strong position. Even if Bayern cannot strike a deal with Spurs to sign Kane during this window, the striker knows he can leave on a free transfer next year when he will have a host of Europe’s top clubs to choose from.

What should be concerning for Bayern Munich fans is that — per this report — Kane will not demand a move, but will, instead, sit back and let the two clubs lock horns. If he transfers to Bayern Munich...then great! If he stays with Tottenham Hotspur and plays out his contract en route to free agency...better! If he doesn’t move during the summer transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur overpays him with a new contract rather than risk losing a club legend on the verge of breaking the Premier League goal-scoring record...best!

Yup, Kane does not lose under any of these scenarios.

