Report: AS Roma stops pursuing Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer because he wants to stay and fight for position

According to a report from Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer wants to return to Bavaria and fight for a spot on Thomas Tuchel’s roster.

However, Bayern Munich just wants to sell the Austrian and move on.

How much does Sabitzer, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Manchester United, want to stay with Bayern Munich? Enough to nix negotiations with AS Roma:

Roma continues to work on the market to strengthen the midfield . Among the names evaluated by the Giallorossi there is also that of Marcel Sabitzer of Bayern Munich. The negotiation, however, did not take off. The Austrian midfielder, who has returned from loan to Manchester United, would like to convince coach Tuchel to stay at Bayern next season. Conversely, Bayern Munich would like to sell the player (who still has a two-year contract with the Bavarians), but the goal is to sell him outright.

According to La Gazzetto dello Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Roma wanted Sabitzer on a loan assignment:

Roma have contacted Bayern and enquired about a loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern, however, have insisted they prefer to sell the Austrian midfielder permanently.

It seems like Bayern Munich is eager to sell the Austrian star at any cost.