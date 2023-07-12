Daily Schmankerl: Will Manchester United make a play for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka?; Chelsea eyeing Dušan Vlahović; PSG adding two attackers?; Federico Chiesa to the EPL?; Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Bundesliga defender; and MORE!

Manchester United has been a fan of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka for quite a while. Is now the time for the Red Devils to make a move for the Germany international?

Maybe...let’s take a look:

After the arrival of Mason Mount, further reinforcements in the Manchester United midfield could be incoming if reports are to be believed. Spanish outlet Fichajes (via TZ) reports that Bayern Munich have made Leon Goretzka available for transfer as Thomas Tuchel navigates his first summer transfer window as manager. Goretzka has reportedly been deemed dispensable as Tuchel creates a new core for his side. United have previously been linked to the German but those links have rarely gone anywhere substantial. The report states that Bayern could be tempted to engage and give the “green light” to his transfer if a suitable proposal is received for his services. However, the report preaches “caution” about his prospects of moving to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag has been reported as a big fan of the player. He is seen as someone who would provide a “qualitative and physical boost” to the United midfield. Still, the picture remains difficult for the club. Amid a restrictive transfer budget, United’s priorities are clear. Mason Mount was the manager’s dream target so splashing the cash on him was a priority.

The report goes on to assess that Manchester United might have greater needs than a box-to-box midfielder like Goretzka. In a summer transfer window where he might get the knowledge that he is no longer needed at Bayern Munich, Goretzka could have to look somewhere other than Manchester United to set up shop for the 2023/24 season.

Inter Milan and Yann Sommer could be getting closer to a deal:

Inter Milan are ready to move to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer as they wrap up negotiations with Man United for the sale of Andre Onana. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri will swoop for the 34-year-old as well as Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin once the sale of Onana goes through. Whilst Onana is still an Inter player, he shouldn’t be for much longer. Manchester United are pushing to complete a deal to sign the Cameroonian. The Red Devils will put around €55 million on the plate, including fairly easily-achievable add-ons. Inter’s first move will be to complete a deal to sign Swiss international Sommer from Bayern Munich. Inter won’t waste much time in moving. Their plan is to trigger Sommer’s release clause get him in quickly. The Swiss may not be part of Inter’s squad immediately upon their return to preseason training. However, Inter would like to make his signing official by the start of next week.

Chelsea FC is taking a gander at Juventus striker — and rumored Bayern Munich transfer target — Dušan Vlahović:

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who is thought to be valued at just shy of £70m.

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

Paris Saint-Germain could be looking to add both Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix to its arsenal:

Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix are expected to join Paris Saint-Germain later this window once the future of Kylian Mbappe is clarified. Sources in Portugal tell us that their agent is lining up a move to the French capital for both players and there is confidence that both attackers will be working under new head coach Luis Enrique next campaign as the club begins a new era. The club is planning a mass overhaul and a number of players are being lined up to make the move to the Parc des Princes Stadium when the situation around Mbappe is sorted. Newcastle representatives have been busy at work in Portugal, with Ramos one they have admired since last year. The Benfica striker is not one for them this window, however, and Newcastle’s tentative interest is set to be dashed. Felix wants Champions League football next season and Atletico Madrid are asking for around €100 million for the player who joined Chelsea on loan in January.

Per Rudy Galetti, things could be happening quickly when it comes to Ramos. PSG knows what it has to pay for the Benfica attacker:

✅ Everything confirmed since mid-June: #PSG consider Gonçalo #Ramos a top target as a new potential striker.



The #Benfica player has a release clause set at around €120m.



⏳ Also #MUFC have the ST in the list, together with #Hojlund. ⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/StC2rGgTEz pic.twitter.com/nBoJhZPjTD — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 11, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur is said to be progressing in its talks with Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven:

Tottenham are advancing in talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven — told the agreement between clubs is now close. ⚪️ #THFC



Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/dwm6GQDr4m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Per The Mirror, Tottenham thinks it can get Van de Ven for €29 million.

Juventus star Federico Chiesa has been linked to Bayern Munich, but could be headed to the Premier League:

Juventus are offering Italy star Federico Chiesa to a number of leading clubs in order to boost their funds. Sources have told FootballTransfers that the attacker is seeking a Premier League club as he is unsettled in Turin, but the money his current side is asking for - around €60 million - will make this problematic. FootballTransfers values Chiesa at €30.6m – down from a previous peak of €57m, which he hit before being struck by serious injury. Juventus, who remain under investigation by CONSOB for alleged false accounting and market manipulation, have reported losses of €612.9m over the past five years. Consequently, the side are looking to sell some of their biggest earners at a high value, with Chiesa being one.

Paul Pogba has pushed aside an offer from Saudi Arabia:

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will turn down a move to the Saudi Pro League because he wants to boost his chances of making France’s Euro 2024 squad.

It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.

