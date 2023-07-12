Manuel Neuer’s camp not worried at all in his return setback for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s preseason preparations for the 2023/24 season are set to begin this week with a trip to Asia planned for the end of the month. Originally, Manuel Neuer was well on course to be back on time fully fit for the start of preseason, but the keeper has experienced a slight delay to his full return to action and he will likely miss out on the Aisa tour, too.

It’s slight cause for concern for Bayern, as both Yann Sommer and Alexander Nubel have both been linked with a potential move away from the club this summer, which would leave only Sven Ulreich in the ranks behind Neuer if the former two were both to leave. Neuer’s initial leg injury occurred all the way back in December of 2022 after Germany failed to make it out of the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar. From then until now, he had been making exceptional progress towards a full recovery, and his camp had been adamant he’d be back on time for preseason and to be Bayern’s number one keeper for the upcoming season, which Thomas Tuchel was 100% planning for.

Even with this latest setback for Neuer, the keeper’s entourage isn’t too worried, as per Tz’s Phillip Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia). They assured that the setback is nothing serious and that it’s more of a precaution to ensure that Neuer’s load is properly managed so he doesn’t run a risk of aggravating the affected leg or any of the surrounding muscles. He was going to be meeting with Bayern’s medical staff to discuss everything in detail and go over a plan of attack.

There’s not too much concern internally that Neuer won’t be apart of the friendlies taking place on the Asia tour and the main priority is taking the necessary amount of time to assure he’s able to come back 100% with as little risk as possible. Two to three weeks really isn’t viewed as too much of a delay or setback, though Bayern’s bosses are keeping their eyes open in the transfer market for backup keepers, especially with the possibility of both or either Sommer and Nubel leaving before the summer window closes.

On Tuesday, Neuer hit the training pitch, which was a somewhat encouraging sign as well: