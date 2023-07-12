“I don’t believe a word you say”: Mehmet Scholl has some choice words about Lucas Hernandez leaving Bayern Munich

Lucas Hernandez is now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player. The perceived lack of loyalty to Bayern Munich for sticking by his side throughout his injury spells rubbed off the wrong way on some fans, one of them being ex-player Mehmet Scholl. The 52-year-old had a special message on Lucas’ farewell post:

Bayern legend Mehmet Scholl responding to Lucas Hernández's farewell post on Instagram: 'I don't believe a word you say. Bye Bye' pic.twitter.com/q7GPExMiFi — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) July 9, 2023

For some, Lucas now treads a path that Robert Lewandowski forged in his move last summer transfer window to FC Barcelona. Lewy’s first season by his own standards was off his peak — “only” 32 goals across all competitions — but he nonetheless helped the Catalans recapture the La Liga title. It remains to be seen if Lucas will do a Sergio Ramos and delay his debut due to what he’s known for.

Many will now remember Lucas’ time at Bayern by the way he left. But there’s also what he did for the club while fit. Thank you and good luck on your future endeavors, Lucas. It shouldn’t have ended this way, but it is what it is.

