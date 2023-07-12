Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane-tingency Plan – Part 2: Federico Chiesa

Since Bayern Munich started bidding for Harry Kane, most of us knew that Tottenham Hotspur will shoot down every single lowball offer and will not sell unless we meet their €100 million evaluation. It is unlikely Bayern Munich will go that far, so who will the Rekordmeister sign if it’s not Kane? Well, this mini-series will focus on three players who I think Bayern can land if they can’t Kane.

We looked at Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus last time out, we’re now going to focus on his teammate Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa is of course just getting back to speed following his ACL tear, but he’s an absolute monster when fully fit. He tore up the Euros two years ago and was one of the best players for Italy during their run to win the trophy.

Now, I can hear you say that we’ve got a lot of wingers and that another one wouldn’t be smart. Aside from Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, the other wingers can’t keep up the consistency throughout the season. If I’m going to order our attacker sell list from sell first to sell last, it would be: Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané. If we sell any of those players, that frees up space on the payroll and in the squad. That would mean we would roll with Coman, Musiala, Chiesa, and Mathys Tel as our wingers (if Tel is actually planned to be played as a winger).

I have one last player who I think we can sign. It’s honestly ridiculous that it involves a player plus cash deal. Who do you think it’ll be? Be on the lookout for the final installment of this series in a few days!