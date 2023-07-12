New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglu seeking talk with Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu can look at his lineup and know that he has a legit scoring machine at the No. 9 in Harry Kane.

Kane, however, has been closely linked to Bayern Munich this summer and the new coach is eager to have a chat with the English superstar.

“I don’t think it’s my role to sit there and treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I treat everyone the same. Harry is already an important figure in the history of this football club. He’s one of the premier players in the world. I want him here and I want to make this club successful. I’m certain he wants that as well,” Postecoglu said (as captured by football.london). “It’s not going to be a conversation where we come out with some kind of understanding. I just want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful then we’ll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.”

When asked if there were any “assurances” that Kane would remain with the club through the summer transfer window, Postecoglou indicated that there was not a guarantee on anything.

“I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any. With these type of situations you’re never dealing with certainties. I can only go with what I know right now. Harry is part of the squad and looking forward to being back and part of the players.” Postecoglu said.

Can’t get enough transfer talk? Then why not check out our podcast? This week we have an in-depth discussion about Harry Kane including the financials of the deal, what Daniel Levy might accept, who Bayern Munich could sell to fund the move, the impending crisis at goalkeeper amid reports of Neuer’s delayed recovery, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate the support!