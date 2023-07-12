Report: Bayern Munich inform Sadio Mané he’s unwanted

Another twist, another saga. While Bayern Munich try to pry Harry Kane away from Tottenham, they may be also trying to push one of their own forwards, Sadio Mané, out the door. Per a report from kicker’s Georg Holzner:

Sadio #Mane, as @kicker learned, has already been informed internally that the club is no longer planning to work with him in the coming season. The Senegalese is expected to leave the #fcbayern in this transfer window. For Bayern, it’s also about saving Mané’s salary.

Mané has been the subject of speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia already this summer, but both the player and his representatives have consistently denied this — and emphasized Mané’s desire to continue in Germany and prove himself to Thomas Tuchel and the bosses.

But with a huge transfer spend and salary potentially landing on the ledger, Mané may not have demonstrated enough in his first season. His pre-World Cup injury and the subsequent coaching and system change from Julian Nagelsmann may have further landed his place in jeopardy.

Mané remains a marvelous player, who at his peak was a joy to watch. But Bayern look to be moving in a different direction at striker, and are well-stocked on the wings (Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané just for starters). It would be a shame to see things end this way — and it could get very awkward indeed if Mané, still under contract for two years, does not assent to a move.

