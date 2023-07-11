Report: Alexander Nübel set to leave Bayern Munich as soon as this week

One of the worst kept secrets in this summer transfer window has been the inevitable exit of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from Bayern Munich.

Upon returning from his loan at AS Monaco, Nübel has been expected to try and find a way out of Säbener Straße as soon as possible.

Now, it appears that the 26-year-old will get his wish.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Nübel will not be with the team on Thursday:

Bayern have given Alexander Nübel permission not to be present at Thursday’s performance tests ahead of a move away from the club. Two clubs are currently in the race: Stuttgart and an unnamed foreign club. Stuttgart are looking for a new goalkeeper and Alexander Nübel is at the top of their list. Nübel wants to join Stuttgart if he is to stay in the Bundesliga as he estimates he would be a starter there. Another foreign club is in the race. Decision in the next couple of days. Bayern only want to sell Nübel. A loan is not an option. An agreement could be reached for an amount slightly less than Nübel’s market value (€8m). Bayern want a buy-back clause to be included in the deal.

VfB Stuttgart would certainly be an interesting landing place for Nübel, but the curiosity really lies with who the foreign team is that is involved in this pursuit?

Hmmm...

