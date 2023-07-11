Report: With complications in Harry Kane pursuit, Bayern Munich lines up contingency plans

It seems that with every Harry Kane story that emerges, there is at least a little doubt that seeps into Bayern Munich fans, who want to believe that a move will happen.

If something goes awry and the Bavarians cannot get Kane, the club does have plans for who it might pursue according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) and it might not be exactly who you first think of.

The two names mentioned are both players who have been bandied about as possibilities in recent weeks — Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez:

Should Tottenham refuse to sell Harry Kane this summer, Bayern would still be willing to sign him next year on a free transfer. This approach is coordinated with Kane, who is showing willingness to join Bayern next year if necessary. For this summer, Bayern are working on alternative candidates who could bridge a year without Kane. One candidate is Julián Álvarez. Bayern believe there’s a chance of signing him on a season-long loan deal. Another candidate is Dušan Vlahović.

Most fans would assume that Bayern Munich would be buying a new striker, but the club could actually make a loan move for a new center-forward to team with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel.

A loan would be telling as it could also be an indicator that Bayern Munich is waiting until the summer of 2024 to try and get Kane on a free transfer — which seems like a risky gambit considering how English clubs would certainly be more engaged in the bidding at that point:

Signing a striker on loan, together with Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel would give Bayern good options in attack next season, while potentially waiting for Kane next summer.

Bayern Munich’s next move in this poker will be telling. With two proposals reportedly shot down by Tottenham Hotspur, the Bavarians might have to activate “fallback mode” if third bid falls short.

