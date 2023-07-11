Bayern Munich and “perfect” Harry Kane only have eyes for each other...but is that enough?

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich sees Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as the “perfect” solution for its current hole at the No. 9 position.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich is not going to be a sucker and overpay for the high-scoring Englishman. However, is Bayern Munich playing the fool by putting so much effort into signing Kane when it is unclear if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will even really consider selling Kane?

That is a harder question to answer.

Regardless, Kane reportedly only wants a move to Bavaria:

According to SPORT1 information, the Tottenham Hotspur striker only wants to go to the German champions – other interested parties have already been informed about this, and Kane will in all probability inform his current employer personally after his return to training on July 13th. The Munich team around coach Thomas Tuchel convinced him.

Per Hau, Bayern Munich is in “direct contact” with Tottenham Hotspur regarding Kane, but all that talking has not convinced the notoriously difficult Levy that he should sell his most prized asset.

This...is where the problem comes into play.

Bayern Munich eagerly wants a move to happen, while Levy steadfastly want to keep Kane. The stalemate is expected to drag into August, which could prove disastrous for Bayern Munich if it puts all of its eggs into Kane’s basket.

Still, Bayern Munich is expecting Tottenham Hotspur to eventually cave in and make the deal happen. Hau believes that Kane’s rumored desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur has empowered the Bavarians to think the move will eventually come to fruition this summer.

Hau also reported that there was the potential for one more bid from Bayern Munich, but it will not be in the €100 million+ range that has been rumored as Tottenham’s desired number.

Hau also reported the following:

Bayern officials are still keeping alternatives open, but see Kane as the perfect solution because of his scoring prowess in the best league in the world, his experience and his leadership qualities.

Simply put, Kane is everything that Bayern Munich wants in its next striker, but will the club really draw its own line in the sand about how much it will pay to get the “perfect” striker when it is so close to getting their man?

If so, it could be a stance that the club ends up regretting.

