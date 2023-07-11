Bayern Munich not prepared to make improved offer for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

If Kyle Walker does, in fact, want to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich this summer, it’s up to him at this point. The right-back’s contract with the recent treble winners expires next summer, so it’s a pivotal transfer window in terms of figuring out his future. If he stays with City and doesn’t sign a new deal, Pep Guardiola runs the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

At this juncture, Walker would cost Bayern roughly €15 million + add-ons and the duration of the contract has reportedly already been decided on; everything now just hinges on whether the player actually wants to join Bayern or not. Thomas Tuchel has already added the likes of Raphael Guerreiro and Kim Min-jae to his defensive depth chart, but he’s also lost Lucas Hernandez and could yet lose Benjamin Pavard before the summer transfer window ends.

Per information from Sky Sports Germany (as per @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is not prepared to improve upon they offer they’ve already given for Walker. The €15 million + add-ons is not something they want to increase upon, but if Walker does, in fact, say ‘yes’ to a transfer, they would open up negotiations with City. If he says ‘no,’ then a deal is obviously off the table.

Naturally, there is some concern internally that Walker might be leveraging the interest from Bayern for a more lucrative contract offer from City, which would cut into the time that Bayern could be looking for an alternative option at right-back. There’s also interest from other clubs for Walker, but City know that Bayern is also still trying to sign Harry Kane for big money from Tottenham Hotspur, so they know Bayern is willing to spend money this summer, even though Bayern doesn’t want to raise their proposed offer for Walker.

The 33-year-old might have also very well seen the reports of Noussair Mazraoui being potentially open to a move away from Bayern just one season after joining from Ajax, too. With Pavard also expected to leave before the window closes, rumblings out unrest from Mazraoui is also something Walker could use at the negotiating table, knowing he’d want to be ahead of Josip Stanisic in the pecking order as the clubs only other remaining right back.