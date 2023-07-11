 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! What's the latest on Harry Kane? How many players can Bayern Munich sell, and how much money can they generate? What about Neuer's setback? We discuss all that and more on our latest podcast! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s reported asking prices for summer departures revealed

SkySports has revealed what Bayern Munich is reportedly looking to sell their players for this summer.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has quite the list of names they are willing to let go this summer. None of which are major surprises, but the price tags are a whole other story. Bayern bosses are clearly not having a fire sale anytime soon, despite a number of players who are willing to leave the club.

Bayern’s price expectations start at a modest €1-€3 million euros for Sarr, and increase for goalkeepers Nubel and Sommer. Both around the €8 million euro range. Coming back from a successful loan to Manchester United, Sabitzer is priced at €15 million.

One outstanding figure seems to be Sadio Mané who is listed at just €20 million euros. Ouch. The Senegalese forward was valued at €70 million when Bayern acquired him last summer and was even valued as high as €150 million back in 2020. Not quite the numbers you want to hear, and he’s not exactly old yet at 31.

Benjamin Pavard for €35-€40 million seems about right, but Ryan Gravenberch for €40-€50 million might be a stretch, considering he was purchased for only €18.5 million euros and hasn’t done much in the last year to improve his value.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 382 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works