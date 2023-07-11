Bayern Munich’s reported asking prices for summer departures revealed

Bayern Munich has quite the list of names they are willing to let go this summer. None of which are major surprises, but the price tags are a whole other story. Bayern bosses are clearly not having a fire sale anytime soon, despite a number of players who are willing to leave the club.

Bayern’s price expectations start at a modest €1-€3 million euros for Sarr, and increase for goalkeepers Nubel and Sommer. Both around the €8 million euro range. Coming back from a successful loan to Manchester United, Sabitzer is priced at €15 million.

One outstanding figure seems to be Sadio Mané who is listed at just €20 million euros. Ouch. The Senegalese forward was valued at €70 million when Bayern acquired him last summer and was even valued as high as €150 million back in 2020. Not quite the numbers you want to hear, and he’s not exactly old yet at 31.

Bayern's price expectations for the sale candidates [ @SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/Rhga2NSfC7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 10, 2023

Benjamin Pavard for €35-€40 million seems about right, but Ryan Gravenberch for €40-€50 million might be a stretch, considering he was purchased for only €18.5 million euros and hasn’t done much in the last year to improve his value.