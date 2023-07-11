The odds are in: Despite declined proposal Bayern Munich still favorite for Harry Kane — if he moves

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has taken over the media coverage of the German Rekordmeister and it might be time to assess what kind of chance some experts think the Bavarians have in this race.

Per SafeBettingSites, Kane is favored to stay put and remain with Daniel Levy’s Spurs squad, but should he move before the end of the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich is the odds-on favorite (for now) to land the talented Englishman:

While the 1/1 odds probably seem encouraging to Bayern Munich fans, the 4/6 chance that Kane will remain with Tottenham is more telling. As this saga winds on, it is starting to feel more and more like Kane is using Bayern Munich for his own gain, much the same way Declan Rice did — and how some speculate that Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is doing as well.

