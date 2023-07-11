Kim Min-jae will not join Bayern Munich’s Tegernsee training camp but is expected to go to the Asia tour with the team

Although we have to wait a few more days (years) for the official announcement of Kim Min-jae from Napoli, the plans for his first involvement with the club has been revealed. Bayern Munich have always visited Tegernsee for a training camp in the summer, but Kim won’t be able to join just yet. The Asia tour in Singapore and Japan? He will definitely be there.

ℹ️ Min-Jae #Kim, he will not take part in the training camp at the Tegernsee. Which will start next Saturday. ️



➡️ But Kim is supposed to be a part of the Asia trip of FC Bayern in & !



➡️ Official announcement of the transfer will still take time.



Deal is done, as… pic.twitter.com/WKMZfOZIRa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 10, 2023

Bayern have now signed three players this summer transfer window: Kim, Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig), and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund). Fans are still awaiting the blockbuster signing (read Harry Kane’s arrival from Tottenham Hotspur).

Bayern will fight tooth and nail for the England international as they try to get the better of tough guy chairman Daniel Levy. One of the alternatives is Kim’s teammate at Napoli Victor Osimhen (who will cost way more than Kane, not to mention Aurelio De Laurentiis is just as hard, if not harder, to negotiate with than Levy). Busy summer for Bayern.