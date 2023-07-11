Manchester United alum sweating Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke is really sweating Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

While it remains extremely possible that Kane could re-up with Tottenham, Yorke does not want the Red Devils to let an opportunity to get the English star to slip away because of interest from those pesky Germans.

“If Harry Kane goes to Bayern Munich, it does concern me with the striker situation at Man United. The striker position is probably the main reason that stopped us from getting close to Man City in the end. You can’t play the game without a real number nine, even with Pep Guardiola’s false nine before, the striker position is very traditional in the Premier League,” Yorke told BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds here. “With the Kane scenario, we should have spent £150m on Erling Haaland when we had the chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but we spent money on other players in different positions.

“I’m not saying to go and spend £150m on Kane but Man United should act like the big club they are and go make the deal happen. Bayern Munich is a huge club, so Man United will have to do what’s necessary to bring Kane in, we know what he brings to the table, it’s priceless.”

Kane’s situation could drag on for weeks, so no club is technically out of the mix just yet. However, should the transfer window pass without Kane moving, some clubs will start to line up ways to get Kane on a free transfer next summer.

Does Tottenham Hotspur want to risk letting a nine-figure asset walk away for nothing?

