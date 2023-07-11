Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane-tingency Plan – Part 1: Dusan Vlahovic

Since Bayern Munich started bidding for Harry Kane, most of us knew that Tottenham Hotspur will shoot down every single lowball offer and will not sell unless we meet their €100 million evaluation. It is unlikely Bayern Munich will go that far, so who will the Rekordmeister sign if it’s not Kane? Well, this mini-series will focus on three players who I think Bayern can land if they can’t Kane.

First up: Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic is known to be Bayern’s contingency plan should they fail to pull Kane away from England. I said in my previous article that they should go up to €95 million at most, otherwise they would overpay. I’ll put down a few reasons why Vlahovic should be signed:

1. Age – Vlahovic is seven years younger than Kane and while the Englishman is a more finished product, Dusan can still improve his game.

2. Time for a change of scenery – The only reason why he hasn’t put out big numbers is because the system Juventus runs fails to utilize Vlahovic and he gets little to no service which explains the lack of product from the Serbian and the team in general. If Vlahovic comes to Bayern, he’ll have the likes of Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, and co putting in the balls so he could get them in.

3. Price – This is one of the obvious reasons why Vlahovic needs to be signed. We can get him for €30-€40 million less than Kane which is around the same price we paid for Matthijs de Ligt.

Now, who else can we get for €30-40 million? Find out in Part 2 of this mini-series, coming soon!