Report: Harry Kane will tell Tottenham he wants to leave for Bayern Munich

Hold your horses. On the heels of suggestions that Harry Kane might not even want to depart Tottenham Hotspur, his boyhood club, German outlet Sport1 reported that it’s simply that the shoe hasn’t dropped yet — but is about to.

From Kerry Hau, via @iMiaSanMia:

Harry Kane only wants to join Bayern - other interested clubs have already been informed, which strengthens Bayern’s position in negotiations. Kane, in all likelihood, will inform Spurs of his desire when he returns to training on Wednesday [@kerry_hau, @SPORT1]

If true, of course, things are pretty advanced — as it would mean the player has a concrete offer and a concrete desire to leave. If you want to review Hau’s full report, we covered it here.

For TalkSport, Danny Murphy and Alasdair Gold on the Spurs beat had the following exchange:

DM: "Bayern wouldn't be doing this if they hadn't had the go ahead from Harry!"



AG: "You don't keep pushing unless you know there's a reason why you should push!"



Danny Murphy believes personal terms have definitely been agreed between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich! pic.twitter.com/BtwG4tKzjf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 10, 2023

Kane’s genuine affection for Spurs, where he has been since 2004 — when he was only eleven years of age — has raised questions over how seriously he would really consider moving, either to another club in England or abroad. And much of the back-and-forth on the rumor mill lately has clouded the picture further.

We likely won’t know anything until the dust finally settles. But piercing through the fog, the fundamental driving forces for a move do appear to be there: a new club that wants the player and a player that wants that club. It may now be a contest of wills: how much can Bayern Munich be made to part with in order to finally land their successor to Robert Lewandowski at the number nine?

