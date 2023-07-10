Former Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is set to join Real Betis on loan

Bayern Munich legend former midfielder Marc Roca is set to join Spanish side Real Betis this summer. Fabrizio Romano has reported that there is a full agreement in place with Leeds United for Roca to join on loan with an option to buy. Marc Roca will be playing where he is most comfortable, with 103 appearances to his name in the Spanish top flight.

Bayern Munich fans will remember when the Bavarians picked up Roca back in 2020 for a modest 9 million euros. Of course, it didn’t quite work out in Munich as Roca didn’t adjust well to the club or the league.

Betis have full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with buy option clause.



Hector Bellerín has also agreed terms with Betis days ago, he’s ready to return at the club.



At the time of the signing, he was a promising young player but didn’t live up to expectations. It was perhaps too big of a jump at that stage in his career, but hopefully, now Roca re-finds his form in Spain. Best of luck Roca!