Former Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is set to join Real Betis on loan

The Spanish midfielder is heading to his home country for the foreseeable future.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich legend former midfielder Marc Roca is set to join Spanish side Real Betis this summer. Fabrizio Romano has reported that there is a full agreement in place with Leeds United for Roca to join on loan with an option to buy. Marc Roca will be playing where he is most comfortable, with 103 appearances to his name in the Spanish top flight.

Bayern Munich fans will remember when the Bavarians picked up Roca back in 2020 for a modest 9 million euros. Of course, it didn’t quite work out in Munich as Roca didn’t adjust well to the club or the league.

At the time of the signing, he was a promising young player but didn’t live up to expectations. It was perhaps too big of a jump at that stage in his career, but hopefully, now Roca re-finds his form in Spain. Best of luck Roca!

