Tottenham Hotspur offer Harry Kane a massive contract to fend off Bayern Munich’s advances

Tottenham Hotspur are starting to feel the pressure as Bayern Munich continuously push for Harry Kane. In order to stop this, Spurs are about to offer a giant contract to Kane to get him to stay.

According to FootballInsider247, Kane currently earns £200,000 a week but the improved contract offer would significantly raise that and make him one of the Premier Leagues top earners.

Bayern have thus far submitted two offers, with the latest one set to be shut down as Spurs cling onto Kane for dear life. Kane himself wants to move to Germany, and Spurs know this. We may have reduced Spurs chairman Daniel Levy into a madman who raised ticket prices as a way to stop Kane from bolting to Bavaria (or anywhere else in England for that matter). It can also be agreed upon that Bayern and Spurs fans hate Levy for his recent antics.

Kane might end up playing the waiting game and leave Spurs on a free in summer 2024, but Bayern can’t wait that long. We’ll see what happens next.

