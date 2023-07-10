 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tottenham Hotspur slap a £120 million price tag on Harry Kane; will Bayern Munich go that far?

Let the mind games begin...

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is going hard after Harry Kane and have already submitted an improved offer. It’s not going to be enough, however, as Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur have slapped a £120 million price tag on their main man:

Sources are indicating that Daniel Levy is pricing Kane at £120m - almost double that of Bayern’s latest approach.

With Kane able to leave for nothing next summer, there is hope at Bayern that they can secure the striker for a deal below Levy’s asking price.

– Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League Photo by Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If we’re going to look at Bayern’s transfer history, it is unlikely that the Bavarians will cough up £100 million, let alone go over that price. The club is now pondering a January move if they can’t land Kane this summer. Bayern still has leverage in this deal because chief scout Marco Neppe, who got in touch with Kane’s family and entourage, firmly believes that the English striker is intent on joining the Rekordmeister.

Of course, there are other options available for a much lower price if Bayern are hellbent on getting a striker this month. This is make or break (the bank) for Bayern.

