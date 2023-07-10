Does Bayern Munich have interest in Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni?

With its midfield truly in a state of flux, Bayern Munich might be ready to reboot things with a crazy move.

However, the expected transfer fee for this particular subject could be prohibitive.

Per Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich likes Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, but is a bit scared of what it might cost to actually get him:

Aurélien Tchouaméni is very appreciated internally at Bayern. However, no contact has taken place so far as a move seems to be unrealistic due to the high fee.

Joshua Kimmich is a staple for Bayern Munich, but things get tricky from there. Leon Goretzka could be out of favor and might even move on later this summer, while newcomer Konrad Laimer has Bundesliga experience, but could potentially need some time to acclimate into the lineup before jumping into a starting role.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch is serially disgruntled, Marcel Sabitzer is likely to leave the club, and Raphael Guerreiro is known more for his play on the left defensive flank than the central midfield.

Bayern Munich does not have a dire situation, but if things take a bad turn for Goretzka the club might need to explore its options. Regardless, the transfer fee that Real Madrid would want for Tchouaméni is likely a dealbreaker for the Bavarians.

