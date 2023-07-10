Tottenham Hotspur has not received word from Harry Kane that he actually wants Bayern Munich transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to CaughtOffside to release his latest information what is going on with Bayern Munich’s most recent bid to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.

We covered the nuts-and-bolts of Bayern Munich’s most recent effort here, but more information has emerged from Romano — and at least part of it is a little ominous.

Let’s start with Romano’s latest info:

“An important update from Tottenham – they’ve been approached again by Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Some sources say it was a verbal bid, some say it was an official bid, so it’s difficult to clarify the situation precisely, especially when Tottenham’s stance is clear, that they don’t want to sell the player,” Romano said. “But Bayern have made a new bid after their first offer was rejected, as I said previously – they have no desire to give up. They submitted a new bid of €80m plus add-ons. The message from Tottenham remains very clear – it is very unlikely that they will accept this, that is the feeling of those close to the board and to Daniel Levy.” “As things stand, there’s no indication about an asking price or valuation from Spurs, it’s very clear that Levy still hopes to keep Kane but all sources believe €80m won’t be enough to sign the England striker. Bayern have to do better than this to make it happen. From Bayern’s end, they remain convinced that Kane is prepared to make this move, but again it really depends on Daniel Levy and at the moment there is no green light.

All of that makes sense. Bayern Munis far enough down this road that it is too far too turn around — even if failing to make a move could prove to be a disastrous waste of time at a key juncture. However, getting the offer turned away and Levy have no interest in a sale is somehow the least concerning bit of news from Romano.

If Kane really wanted to make a move to Bayern Munich, surely he would have submitted a request to Levy and club...right?

Right?

Maybe not:

“Kane will also speak to new manager Ange Postecoglou in the next days. Tottenham have received no communication yet from Kane over his future or his plans, so these talks will be crucial.”

If Romano is correct (and there is little reason to think he is not), Kane has not even asked Tottenham Hotspur to work together to get a deal done yet.

That...could be a concern.

