Swatted down! Tottenham Hotspur to reject Bayern Munich’s second offer for Harry Kane

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round
Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

It was never going to be an easy task trying to pry Harry Kane away from Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur. For Bayern Munich, they keep discovering so because their improved offer of €80 million + add-ons will be shut down:

Tottenham are expected to reject Bayern’s second offer for Harry Kane. While Bayern are understood to be still awaiting a response, Spurs do not want to sell their striker this summer, even if they would likely have to consider an offer north of £100m (€117m)

– Dan Kilpatrick of Evening Standard via @iMiaSanMia

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano doubled down on the report:

BFW Analysis

If you ask me, Bayern should go to €95 million maximum for Kane. A €100 million fee is obviously way over for a 30-year-old man with one year left on his contract. I can also see this ending up with Kane being pissed with Spurs and walking in 2024.

The question is, where to? Bayern simply can’t wait until 2024 for him, and there’s no way he’ll go to other English clubs. Spurs have dug themselves a hole here. I propose that we go for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa from Juventus; them combined will cost just over 100 million if the price is right. We would have paid more, but we could get more players for almost the same price.

