Bayern Munich transfer target Dušan Vlahović might not be around if Harry Kane pursuit flounders

As Bayern Munich seeks to bring in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, one of its other targets — Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović — could be figuring out his next stop.

Sportskeeda captured a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, which states that futures of Chelsea FC’s Romelu Lukaku and Vlahović could be intertwined.

Inter Milan wants to bring Lukaku back to Italy, but Juventus is also interested in the Belgium international. The report suggests, that Chelsea would seek to send Lukaku + cash to Juventus for the Serbian attacker.

The roadblock preventing this deal from happening might be that Lukaku wants to go back to Inter Milan, where he spent last season on loan:

Chelsea will reportedly have to shell out a €80 million fee if they want to sign Manchester United target Dusan Vlahović from Juventus. As claimed by Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), the Blues are interested in the Serbia international as Mauricio Pochettino looks for a top-class striker up front. As per the aforementioned report, the Blues will need to splash a fee of around €80 million (£64.8m) in order to sign Vlahović. Chelsea have acquired Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for around £30 million this summer. However, it is understood that the Blues are looking for a more established first-choice number nine and Vlahović fits the bill.

The scenario could have a major impact on Bayern Munich should its pursuit of Kane flame out.

Juventus have reportedly asked Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku + €25million in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic!



Fabrizio Romano also chimed in with some news on Vlahović, which indicates that the big striker could leave Juventus, but only for a big project. Paris Saint-Germain joins Bayern Munich and Chelsea in having interest in the 23-year-old:

Understand Dusan Vlahović could leave Juve — but only for an important bid



He’s one of four strikers being considered by PSG.



Chelsea are currently not negotiating for Vlahović despite reports.#CFC & Bayern appreciate Dusan but haven’t opened talks as things stand. pic.twitter.com/T6oPRRT4kU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

