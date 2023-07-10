Jamal Musiala knows Harry Kane would “fit in well” at Bayern Munich

It’s proving to be the new Leroy Sane saga at Bayern Munich. Will they be able to pull of a blockbuster move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane this summer or will Daniel Levy continue to stonewall the Rekordmeister out of being able to pay anything for the Spurs talisman?

Despite Thomas Tuchel convincing the player himself that a move would be a fantastic decision for him, it doesn’t appear that Levy is willing to let Kane go for any price, though Bayern has yet to officially submit an offer of at least 100-million euros for the England skipper.

Kane has one year left on his contract, and if Tottenham don’t want to budge at all this summer and turn in a profit on their star man, they run the risk of letting him leave the club on a free transfer. Financially, this would be a blow for Tottenham, especially if they aren’t able to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season and qualify directly for the Champions League group stages.

The current Bayern squad doesn’t require any convincing of Kane’s ability or if they’d want to have him join the team or not. Several Bayern players have already offered their seals of approval as far as if they’d want him to come to the club, and Jamal Musiala recently said he feels the striker would fit in quite well with the current setup. The 20-year old very well could’ve been playing alongside Kane at the international level since he had dual citizenship with both Germany and England, but he obviously chose to represent Die Mannschaft on the national team level.

“He’s been playing at the highest level in the Premier League for many years. A lot of teams would like to have a player like that. He would fit in well with us,” Musiala said of Kane (via @iMiaSanMia). There’s been at least some concern over the fact that Kane is already 29 years old, but it’s not a concern Musiala shares, knowing what Kane is capable of. After all, Musiala was playing alongside Robert Lewandowski before he wound up leaving for Barcelona, and he’s 34 years old already.

