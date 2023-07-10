High profile Bayern II player Hyunju Lee leaves on loan

Yet another player of Bayern Munich’s U-23 team, Bayern II, has left on loan to challenge themselves in a new environment. This time, though, it is a lynchpin of the team in Hyunju Lee, who is moving to SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the 2. Bundesliga for the 2023/2024 season. Lee arrived in Munich from South Korean club Pohang Steelers in January 2022, initially on loan. Lee immediately lived up to Bayern’s high standards towards the back end of the 2021/2022 season, so Bayern triggered the undisclosed option to buy.

Lee continued to go from strength to strength in the Bavarian giants’ U-23 team, arguably becoming one of the team’s best players and becoming one of the positive aspects of a rather disappointing season.

On the back of such performances, a move to the 2. Bundesliga is richly deserved, though it will leave Bayern II without one of the team’s most outstanding performers. Perhaps the goal will be for new signing Davide Dell’Erba to pick up where Lee left off? Regardless, here’s hoping that Lee finds his footing quickly in the 2. Bundesliga.