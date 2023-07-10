Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich optimistic on Harry Kane, but this might take a while; Manchester City prepping next offer for Josko Gvardiol; FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski dances the night away; An update on Yann Sommer; and MORE!

Kane saga could linger on despite optimism (kicker)
On Sunday, Bayern Munich lobbed in another bid to Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane, but almost no one is expecting the saga to end any time soon — including the Bavarians, who remains optimistic nonetheless:
There is still optimism on Säbener Straße in the case of Harry Kane. Bayern want it, Kane wants it, but Tottenham’s CEO Daniel Levy decides in the end. It cannot be ruled out that poker will continue into August.
The real danger with Kane’s situation is if this does extend through the summer — and then, somehow, Kane opts to stay with Tottenham.
If that happens, Bayern Munich could be left scrambling against the clock.
Lewy spurns TikTok for traditional dance (@FCBarcelona)
We all remember Robert Lewandowski’s
terrible TikTok dances from his time with Bayern Munich, but now he has put his phone down and put on some real dancing shoes:
Dance Machines!
Good for him, I’d be falling all over myself.
Sommer’s options becoming clear (kicker)
Yann Sommer is almost assuredly leaving Bayern Munich, but where will he end up? As it turns out, Inter Milan is the leader in the clubhouse (as we knew), but VfB Stuttgart (!?) could also be in the mix:
Movement could soon also come to Yann Sommer’s personnel. If Manuel Neuer’s comeback goes as planned, the Swiss goalkeeper can change again after just six months. While VfB Stuttgart has vague hopes, Inter Milan should have better chances of summer with the Champions League perspective. André Onana is coach Erik ten Hag’s declared goalkeeper at Manchester United, he knows him from their days together at Ajax Amsterdam. If the deal goes through, Sommer could become Onana’s successor at Inter.
Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 52 (Bavarian Podcast Works)
While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.
Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).
Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).
Let’s get to it:
- Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.
- Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.
- Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.
- Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.
United’s “ruthless” sales plan (The Mirror via Sky)
Manchester United seems ready to sell off quite a few players:
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made the ruthless decision to sell Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred and Scott McTominay this summer, it has been claimed.
Zakaria to the Hammers? (@RudyGaletti)
Juventus defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria was linked to Bayern Munich in the past, but now he is field offers from West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion:
#WestHam want to speed things up for Denis #Zakaria in the next days, anticipating the competition.
#Brighton - among other clubs - follow the #Juventus midfielder as a possible replacement of Moises #Caicedo.
#Brighton - among other clubs - follow the #Juventus midfielder as a possible replacement of Moises #Caicedo.
⏳ Developments are expected soon for the player. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/pDncxKLrw8
It’s official, there is another Aaronson in the BuLi (@fcunion_en)
The speculation is over, Brenden Aaronson’s move to Union Berlin is official:
First he took Philadelphia and then he took Salzburg. Then he took Elland Road... And now he takes Berlin
Welcome to the club, Brenden. You're gonna love it here.
Eisern!!!
Welcome to the club, Brenden. You're gonna love it here.
Eisern!!!
Brenden will join is brother, Paxten, who suits up for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Gvardiol deal with City could happen soon (@FabrizioRomano)
Manchester City’s rumored interest in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol could start to look and feel a little more real as the club is expected to submit another bid to Die Roten Bullen:
Manchester City have scheduled new round of talks to make decisive steps on Joško Gvardiol deal. It's expected to take place next week. #MCFC
Negotiations continue as initial approach for €75m plus add-ons fee has been rejected. Leipzig want at least €100m.
Negotiations continue as initial approach for €75m plus add-ons fee has been rejected. Leipzig want at least €100m. pic.twitter.com/UOFTzWabjG
Karius extends with NUFC (@Plettigoal)
Former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Loris Karius extended his deal with Newcastle United:
Excl. News #Karius: He has extended his contract @NUFC for one more year! It's all done and signed.
➡️ New contract until 2024 ✅ #NUFC
➡️ New contract until 2024 ✅ #NUFC@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/BVzQHtLjCR
Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show: Season 5, Episode 53 (Bavarian Football Works)
It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.
In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:
- What is going on with the Harry Kane transfer?
- How much does Daniel Levy want to sell him?
- Is Harry Kane the missing piece for Bayern Munich to win the Champions League? If so, what is he worth?
- The unexpected benefits of getting Kane versus someone like Vlahovic or Osimhen.
- The long list of players Bayern have not sold yet — Bouna Sarr, Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Yann Sommer (?), Marcel Sabitzer, Alex Nubel, and more!
- There’s honestly so many we forgot a few while recording.
- Is Kyle Walker a good option for Bayern?
- Why Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to have as much “control” as the media says.
- Selling Noussair Mazraoui would be a mistake, full stop.
- Thomas Tuchel seems like he’s in for a headache at the start of the Bundesliga next season.
- Ryan Gravenberch could leave, but does it matter?
- Manuel Neuer could be out for the start of next season — what should Bayern do?
- Samrin has a theory about Alex Nubel.
- INNN has delusions of grandeur.
