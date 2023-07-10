Bavarian Podcast Works S5E53: The latest on Harry Kane to Bayern Munich; How much does Daniel Levy want?; Who should Bayern sell?; Manuel Neuer’s setback; and more!

It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

What is going on with the Harry Kane transfer?

How much does Daniel Levy want to sell him?

Is Harry Kane the missing piece for Bayern Munich to win the Champions League? If so, what is he worth?

The unexpected benefits of getting Kane versus someone like Vlahovic or Osimhen.

The long list of players Bayern have not sold yet — Bouna Sarr, Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Yann Sommer (?), Marcel Sabitzer, Alex Nubel, and more!

There’s honestly so many we forgot a few while recording.

Is Kyle Walker a good option for Bayern?

Why Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to have as much “control” as the media says.

Selling Noussair Mazraoui would be a mistake, full stop.

Thomas Tuchel seems like he’s in for a headache at the start of the Bundesliga next season.

Ryan Gravenberch could leave, but does it matter?

Manuel Neuer could be out for the start of next season — what should Bayern do?

Samrin has a theory about Alex Nubel.

INNN has delusions of grandeur.

